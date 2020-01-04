Fire kills 3 children in Ibadan

ADVERTISEMENT

Three children of one Tunde and Christiana Emmanuel were in the early hours of Friday burnt to death at their residence located behind Ibadan Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan.

The victims were allegedly locked in their apartment by their parents while going on night duty which prevented the children from opening the door when the inferno started.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims, according to an eyewitness, who gave their names as Glory, 14, Samuel, 8, and Darasimi, 3, said they the inferno was already fierce and neighbors could attempt to rescue them.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that the fire incident began few minutes to 1:00am on Friday, and also razed some of the other rooms in the eight-roomed building.

The eyewitness further informed our correspondent that a night guard in the area was said to have raised the alarm and alerted people in the community about the inferno.

The remains of the deceased were evacuated by police before our correspondent arrived at the scene.

One of the occupants of the building, whose room also got burnt, Adeola, told reporters that: “We were all sleeping when the night guards called our attention to the fire incident from outside around few minutes to 1:00 a.m.

The father reportedly got information about the fire outbreak where he was and rushed to his residence. On getting there, he was told that his three children had been burnt to death and he reportedly ran away immediately and nobody knew his whereabouts at the time journalists visited the scene.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App