Fire guts shops, cars at Kaduna mechanic village

A fire at the mechanical village in Mogadishu Layout of Kaduna metropolis yesterday consumed items worth millions of naira, witnesses and shop owners told Daily Trust.

Eye witnesses said the fire started around midnight on Thursday as a result of an electrical fault and raged on for over an hour before someone alerted a police vehicle that was on patrol in the area for assistance.

Adbulwaheed Olawuyi, a shop owner at the village, told Daily Trust that the inferno affected two shops, three cars and a spraying machine.

“The workshop was used for spraying cars. A Mitsubishi Jeep and a spraying machine were inside when it happened, so it all got burnt while a Mercedes JLK and a Nissan car were burnt,” he said.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Fire Service, Nathaniel Gaya, said they received a distress call from the police around 2:30 am on Friday and immediately went into action to curtail the fire.

