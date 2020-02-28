Fire guts mechanic workshop in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

A midnight fire at a mechanical village, in Mogadishu Layout of Kaduna metropolis has consumed items worth over N10 million, Daily Trust learnt.

Eyewitness claimed the incident occurred around 12 midnight due to suspected electric fault and had raged on for over an hour before a Good Samaritan waved down at a police vehicle patrolling the area for assistance.

Adbulwaheed Olawuyi, a shop owner at the village told Daily Trust that the inferno affected two shops, three cars and a spraying machine.

“The workshop was used for spraying cars. A Mitsubishi Jeep and a spraying machine were inside when it happened, so it all got burnt while a Mercedes JLK and a Nissan car were partly damaged,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He estimated the damage caused by the fire to the tune of N10 million, adding that it took the efforts of fire fighters and Good Samaritans to prevent the fire from spreading to other places.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Kaduna State Fire Service, Nathaniel Gaya confirmed the incident saying the service received a distress call from the police around 2:30 am on Friday and immediately swung into action to curtail the fire.

Gaya added that preliminary investigations show that the fire was caused by an electrical fault and advised that all electrical appliances be switched off in market areas before closing for the day.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App