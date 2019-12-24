Fire guts building at Tejuosho Market

ADVERTISEMENT

There was another fire outbreak at Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos in the late hours of Monday when a four-storey building within the market was gutted by fire.

The incident happened in the electrical engine room on the ground floor of the building.

According to the state Emergency Management (LASEMA) response team, the fire was due to lack of adequate ventilation in the room.

However, no life was lost or injury recorded due to the timely intervention of the emergency responders who quickly put out the fire before it could spread to other parts of the building.

On ground to curtail fire were the LASEMA Response Team, the Federal and LASG Fire Services as well as Officers of the Nigerian Police.

Spokesperson of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor who confirmed the incident said the fire was immediately curtailed on arrival of the response teams.

In another development, the emergency agency has recovered series of articulated trucks which broke down and blocked major highways in the metropolis.

The areas affected which have now been cleared and the trucks recovered with LASEMA heavy duty equipment included Agbowa, Isawu-Agric, Otedola bridge and Airport road. The broken down vehicles reportedly created impediments and worsened gridlock on the corridors.

In a related development, LASEMA’s Lion squad recovered a truck laden with iron rod that got stuck and effectively blocked the road while trying to navigate the Oke Gbegun Hill, inward LASPOTECH First Gate in Ikorodu, according to Okunbor.

He said the truck which propeller shaft pulled off while attempting to climb the hill completely obstructed vehicular activities on the road before its recovery by LASEMA Response Team using the agency’s Heavy-duty equipment “Super Metro” to recover the ill-fated truck from the road.

No loss of lives was suffered, nor injuries sustained, as the ill-fated truck with unknown registration number was towed off the road to a lay-by with the aid of the agency’s heavy-duty equipment.

This, he said, was to ensure full resumption of vehicular activities in that axis of Lagos state.

