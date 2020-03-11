Fire guts Anambra building material market

ADVERTISEMENT

Building material market in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State was, early Wednesday morning, gutted by fire.

Daily Trust gathered that the fire started at about 4am.

It was also gathered that the fire emanated from an articulated vehicle parked inside the market.

Firefighters were still battling with the fire as at the time of filing this report.

The Chief firefighter in the state, Martin Agbili, who confirmed the incident, said the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

“There was Fire outbreak this early morning at building material market, Ogidi at about 0400hrs.

“Our firefighters and fire trucks at Onitsha and Awka were deployed to the fire scene.

“The fire outbreak emanated from a standby loaded lorry packed inside the market. The content or the goods loaded in the packed lorry is not yet known.

“We are still at the fire scene. Although the fire is under control. No life lost during the incident,” he said.

