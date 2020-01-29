Fire guts 4-storey plaza at Balogun market

ADVERTISEMENT

An inferno this morning gutted a four-storey building at Martins Street , beside Great Nigeria Limited, Leventis Bus Stop, Lagos Island.

The fire near the popular Balogun Market was attributed as “improperly stored fuel”.

The fire has escalated to adjoining buildings totaling seven (7) in number and now is being contained by the Emergency responders, that is, LASG Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service and NPA Fire Service.

DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke -Osanyintolu confirmed that seven buildings are affected and “one has collapsed.”

“All responders are on ground and progress is being made. We urge for calm and will provide further updates,” the DG said.

