Fire fighters avert fire outbreak in Niger govt house + PHOTOS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State Fire Service, this afternoon, averted a fire outbreak at the office of the Permanent Secretary, Niger State Government House in Minna.

The fire outbreak, which started at about 12:35 pm was put out by a combined team of fire fighters at about 1:03 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger State, Mary Noel-Berje who made this known in a statement on Tuesday, hailed the State Fire Service who mobilised three fire fighting vans to the scene within 15 minutes of the fire outbreak.

The permanent secretary’s office, which was under renovation had electrical fault. The fire affected office furniture and other office valuables.

Speaking during the incident, the Deputy Controller of the State Fire Service, Salihu Bello, said even though there were no fire fighting engines in the government house as at the time of the incident, the State Fire Service was able to mobilize three engines to the scene under 15 minutes and stopped the fire.

He explained that the lack of fire fighting trucks in government house was not intentional as those in the government house were taken out for routine maintenance.

See some photos below:

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App