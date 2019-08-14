  1. Home
Fire destroys property worth millions in Edo spareparts market

By Usman A. Bello, Benin   Published Date

Property worth millions of naira were yesterday destroyed  at Uwelu motor spare parts market in Benin, the Edo state capital when  fire razed over hundred  shops at the market.

It was gathered that the fire which started late Monday night, lasted  till early hours Tuesday, before it was put off by combined efforts from fire service and the traders.

It was further gathered that over 100 shops were affected by the fire.

Speaking with journalists on the development, the  chairman, Motor Spare Parts Association, Uwelu branch, Ibie Augustine Osaretin, said over 100 shops with spare parts worth hundreds of millions of naira were destroyed in the fire.

He said it took the intervention of the  University of Benin and the 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army  fire service to put out the fire, adding that the whole market would have been razed if not their efforts.

He called  on the state and  local government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aids as majority of the affected traders obtained loan  from  microfinance bank  to sustain their trade.

Another trader, Maxwell Festus, who deal in Mecerdez Ben spare parts, said his good worth N15 million were destroyed in the fire.

 

