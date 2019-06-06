Fire destroys N200m cashew nursery in Ogun, IDPs relief materials in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

A cashew nursery based in Kobape under Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun has been raised down by fire destroying 130,000 seedlings and eco-friendly nursery structure said to worth N200 million.

Sotonye Anga, Owner and Operator of Sotonye Anga Farms told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday that the fire started in the early hours of June 1. Mr Anga, while expressing his sadness, said that the cashew nursery was the largest in Nigeria and arguably in Africa and had employed over 500 people in the Ogun community since its establishment.

According to Anga, it was raining heavily at the time the fire started but the fire was on and no one could say how the fire started.

“The fire started between 12 mid-night and 1 O’clock am. The cashew nursery is the largest in Nigeria and Africa.

“The total of cashew seedlings destroyed was 130,000 and its nursery is valued to be about N200 million. In a related development, an early morning inferno yesterday destroyed relief materials worth millions of Naira at the Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative’s warehouse, Baga Road in Maiduguri.

The NAN reports that the fire which started at about 6.00 a.m, destroyed about 400 mattresses, a vehicle and other items in the warehouse.

Personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, police, fire service and residents in the area quickly rushed to the scene of the incident and assisted in putting out the fire.

Ambursa Pindar, the Public Relations Officer, Borno State Fire Service, confirming the incident, said that a fire truck was deployed to the scene.

Pindar said that the fire destroyed some property including a jeep that was abandoned in the warehouse, stressing that no life was lost, neither did any one sustain injury.

“We could not ascertain the cause of the fire because nobody was present at the time of the incident. No security men, nobody was present,” he said.

He said that machines and equipment belonging to the Maiduguri Flour Mills, owners of the warehouse, were also not affected, saying that only the part being utilised by PCNI was affected by the fire.

Alkasim Abdulkadir, Head of Media and Communications, PCNI, when contacted said he was yet to be briefed on the incident by its office in Maiduguri.

