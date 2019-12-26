Fintiri tasks graduates on innovation, entrepreneurship

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has warned graduates against scrambling for elusive white collar jobs.

Speaking at the occasion of the NYSC camp closing ceremony in Yola, the governor urged the corps members to think out of the box and acquire entrepreneurial skills to become job creators rather than job seekers.

He noted that the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme introduced by NYSC management at the orientation camps was the right step toward self-reliance and job creation.

“My compatriots, you are all aware that the white collar jobs are no longer coming. However, through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, the NYSC has handed you a strong weapon to fight and conquer this monster of unemployment”, he said

“Therefore, I urge you all to continue with the post-camp training as soon as you settle at your respective places of primary assignments in order to follow the SAED training to its logical conclusion. By so doing, you are going to become job creators and self-reliant rather than job seekers”.

In his remark, the Adamawa state Coordinator of the NYSC, Ibrahim Tukur, appreciated the support of Governor Fintiri to the scheme, saying his presence at NYSC events had inspired corps members in the state.

He added that several NYSC members had embarked on meaningful projects that improved the lives of common people including the internally displaced.

