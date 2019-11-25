Fintiri tasks Adamawa commissioners on 11-point agenda, N115bn debts

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has urged the state’s commissioners to help clear up the N115billion debts which were piled up by his predecessor.

He stated this on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of the new twenty-three commissioners at the Bonquet Hall of the Government House.

He said the commissioners are coming into office at a challenging time due to the heavy financial debt clogged by previous administration and charged them with the responsibilities of taking the bulls by the horns to turn fortunes of the state.

“It is quite remarkable for me to preside over the swearing-in of these crops of distinguished men and women who have been found qualified and deserving to become the state’s Exco members,” he said.

He added that the commissioners are sworn in at a difficult time and will have to put in their best so as to correct the mess of the past government.

“This task has been made more difficult by the heavy debt burden and liabilities totaling N115 billion imposed on this administration,” he added.

He reiterated that the new commissioners are expected to promote a conducive atmosphere and synergy between Permanent Secretaries and Principal Officers to drive success in execution, monitoring and evaluation of projects and vital services.

He urged them to keep in mind the 11-point agenda of his administration which centers on security, free education, zero tolerance for corruption and justice for all irrespective of tribe, creed and religion.

