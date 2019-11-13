Fintiri suspends sack of 300 Adamawa Poly staff

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has directed the management of Adamawa Polytechnic, Yola, to put on hold sack of over 300 staff employed between 2017 and 2019.

The Director General, Media and Communications to the governor, Mr Solomon Kumangar, made this known on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Yola.

Kumangar said that there were discrepancies in the process leading to the sack with reference to claims of implementation of recommendation of visitation panel’s report set up by the governor.

He said the discrepancies needed to be sorted out in fairness to the staff.

Kumangar said that the essence of the visitation panel was to among others, fish out those who did not meet requirements and those whose services were not needed in the over staffed polytechnic for redeployment to other areas. (NAN)

