Fintiri suspends last minute appointments, recruitments by Bindow

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa governor Ahmadu Fintiri has suspended all last minute appointments and recruitments made by his predecessor.

In a broadcast on Thursday, the governor suspended all appointments made on or before 28 March 2019, by the immediate past administration,citing public interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All appointments made into the state judicial service Commission, Planning Commission and Boards of the state health insurance scheme, chairman and members of the Jimeta ultra modern markets are hereby suspended.“

“All political, office holders in the previous government of the state, are hereby relieved of their duties with effect”,

ADVERTISEMENT

“The General managers, State Water Board, Urban Planning Development Authority, Transport Company and Executive Secretary Post Primary School management Board, be suspended from office, pending the receipt of inquiries into their various organization.“

“All the chairmen and members of boards, parastatals and commission in the state are hereby dissolved.“

He directed that chairmen and members, should hand over their organizations and public property in their possession, to the most senior civil servant in their establishment.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App