Fintiri Suspends last minute appointments by Bindow

By Kabiru R. Anwar, Yola Published Date
Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has suspended all last minute appointments and recruitments made by his predecessor, Jibrilla Bindow.

In a broadcast yesterday, the governor citing  public interest suspended all appointments made on or before 28 March, by the immediate past administration.

“All  appointments made into the Adamawa State Judicial Service Commission, Planning  Commission   and Boards of the  State Health Insurance Scheme, chairman and member of the Jimeta Ultra- Modern Market are hereby suspended.

“All political, office holders in the previous government  of the state, are hereby relived of their appointments with immediate effect,” he said.

