Fintiri Suspends last minute appointments by Bindow

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has suspended all last minute appointments and recruitments made by his predecessor, Jibrilla Bindow.

In a broadcast yesterday, the governor citing public interest suspended all appointments made on or before 28 March, by the immediate past administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All appointments made into the Adamawa State Judicial Service Commission, Planning Commission and Boards of the State Health Insurance Scheme, chairman and member of the Jimeta Ultra- Modern Market are hereby suspended.

“All political, office holders in the previous government of the state, are hereby relived of their appointments with immediate effect,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App