Fintiri flags off N8bn housing project

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state
Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri yesterday flagged off the construction of 2,000 housing units in Yola. He said 1,300 houses would be built in Malkohi, 300 in Mubi Local Government Area and others in Yola metropolis. He urged the contractors, Family Homes Limited, to stick to their promise of delivering the project in12 months.
The Managing Director of Family Homes Ltd, Femi Adefale, said N8bn had been injected into the project.
