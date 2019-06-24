Fintiri announces free education in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa State government is abolishing school fees in public schools, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has said.

He made the remark while receiving the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the last election, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako who paid him a courtesy visit on Monday.

The governor stated that as from September this year school fees would be abolished in all public schools to ensure free access to education.

He reiterated his commitment to making education affordable to all children in the state especially those from poor families.

Fintiri also disclosed that the state government had commenced school feeding programme in local areas, saying the initiative would soon extend to all schools to encourage educational pursuit.

“Our plan is to make sure that government schools can compete with private schools in quality of education in the state”.

“We are also going to recover all school lands encroached on by some people,” Fintiri said.

Speaking earlier, Senator Nyako expressed his readiness to support the policies and programmes of the administration for the progress of the state.

