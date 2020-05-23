Financial autonomy for State Assemblies, Judiciary, commendable—Nasarawa Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for signing an Executive order Number 10 of 2020 for the implementation of financial autonomy for state Houses of Assembly and Judiciary with a view to entrenching good governance and accountability.

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, (NSHA), Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi made the commendation, saying that the autonomy would go a long way in enhancing legislative and judicial activities.

According to him, ” I received the news of the signing of an executive order by the President for the implementation of financial autonomy of state Houses of Assembly and judiciary with joy.

“Granting of the financial autonomy to the state legislature and judiciary is a good omen for the country and will go a long way in enhancing the functions of the institutions for good governance and accountability as well as strengthening democracy in the country.” He said.

Speaker Balarabe said that the President has further demonstrated that he is a democrat.

It would be recalled that on Friday, May 22, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State judiciary.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) who disclosed this in a statement said the exercise took place on Friday and that the action of the president was in exercise of his constitutional duties.

