FINALLY, Real Madrid find replacement for Ronaldo

Leipzig striker Timo Werner is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, according to Sky in Germany.
The Blancos want the 23-year-old to come in and provide competition for first-choice forward Karim Benzema, with summer signing Luka Jovic struggling to impress.
Madrid plan to swoop for Werner this summer, when he will be available for €60 million (£52m, $67m) due to a release clause in his current contract.
Werner has ripped up the familiar blueprint of what it is to be a striker and become the prototype of a modern, flexible forward.
Historically, a forward would wear a No.9 or No.10 jersey and be measured on their ability to put the ball in the back of the net – nothing more, nothing less.
While that remains a vital remit of a modern-day striker, the position has evolved and there is arguably no better embodiment of the new role than Werner.
The 23-year-old could even wear a No.7 or No.11 jersey – shirt numbers typically given to wingers – such is his versatility.
Even as an attacking midfielder, Werner would be able to produce the goods, and this is where the Leipzig and Germany attacker, forward, winger or striker – label him as you will – stands out from the crowd.
Real Madrid will be getting a similar player to Cristiano Ronaldo who has since moved to Juventus.