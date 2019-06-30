Breaking News
Ex president Jonathan, Abdusalami, Emir Sanusi, others for Peace Award
Finally, Pastor Fatoyinbo’s wife reacts to rape allegations

By Joshua Odeyemi with agency report Published Date
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and wife Modele Fatoyinbo

Wife of Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Modele Fatoyinbo has finally responded to the rape allegations against her husband.

On Friday, Busola Dakolo, celebrity photographer and wife of singer, Timi Dakolo, accused Fatoyinbo of raping her at 16 in a now-viral video interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dakolo detailed the events that led to the alleged rape, which she revealed happened twice in one week.

The allegations caused an uproar on social media with some Nigerians calling on Fatoyinbo to respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other victims have reportedly spoke out too about their experience with the pastor.

However, Fatoyinbo has denied the allegations in an official response.

Also, his wife denied the allegations against him on Sunday during the day’s church service,

She insisted that even before becoming a pastor, he had never raped anyone.

“Not even as an unbeliever will my husband rape someone,” Mrs Fatoyinbo said during the church service broadcast.

