Finally, Pastor Fatoyinbo’s wife reacts to rape allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife of Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Modele Fatoyinbo has finally responded to the rape allegations against her husband.

On Friday, Busola Dakolo, celebrity photographer and wife of singer, Timi Dakolo, accused Fatoyinbo of raping her at 16 in a now-viral video interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dakolo detailed the events that led to the alleged rape, which she revealed happened twice in one week.

The allegations caused an uproar on social media with some Nigerians calling on Fatoyinbo to respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other victims have reportedly spoke out too about their experience with the pastor.

However, Fatoyinbo has denied the allegations in an official response.

Also, his wife denied the allegations against him on Sunday during the day’s church service,

She insisted that even before becoming a pastor, he had never raped anyone.

“Not even as an unbeliever will my husband rape someone,” Mrs Fatoyinbo said during the church service broadcast.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App