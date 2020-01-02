Breaking News
Finally, NECO speaks on recruitment publication

By Chidimma C. Okeke

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has enjoined members of the public to disregard an on-line publication purporting that the Council was planning to recruit new Staff.

The Council, in a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, said it had no plan to recruit new staff.

“We also wish to state very strongly that the publication is the product of the imagination of fraudsters who are out to defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.

He stressed that NECO, under the present leadership of the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive, Abubakar Mohammed Gana, and the Governing Board under Dr. Abubakar Saddiq Mohammed, was on the same page with the next level mantra of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which is epitomized by transparency, adherence to due process, and zero tolerance for impunity.

