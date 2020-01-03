Finally, Imo community abolishes ‘Osu’ caste system

ADVERTISEMENT

Henceforth it is a taboo for anybody in Abba clan in Nwangele local government area of Imo state to refer to a fellow indigene as an outcaste (Osu/Ohu or Ume).

It is also an offence to segregate anybody on account of being an outcaste.

This was the resolution of the entire community when they gathered to do away with the age old caste system, which had dogged Igbo race for centuries.

The journey to the ceremony, which started on November 2, with a sensitisation programme to all the four autonomous communities of Umuokwara, Umudurunna, Ekitiafor and Ogwuaga, and the daughters of Abba (Umuada), culminated on December 3, with the rites of abrogation performed by the traditional title holders (Ndi Nze na Ozo and Oji Ofo) and witnessed by a delegation from Nri Ancient Kingdom, said to be sphere of religious and political influence in Igboland.

Speaking at the final Christian renunciation ceremony, the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Metropolitan Province, Archbishop JVC Obinna said that for the past 65 years he had championed the abolition of the Osu caste system. He expressed delight that Abba people have finally decided to take a major leap in the abrogation of the caste system.

He expressed optimism that with the example laid by Abba community, other communities in Imo, still deep in the practice of the obnoxious Osu system, would understand that it is out of touch with humanity.

He said: “Today in the four communities of Abba we are rejecting bad customs and behaviours. We are rejecting bad talks, insults intimidation, unnecessary envy, looking down on fellow citizens and the worship of idols and all things associated with the Osu/Ohu and Ume caste system in Abba clan. This is the resolve and the promise we make today in the name of Jesus Christ.”

Chairman of Abba Autonomous Communities Development Union (AACDU), Nnanyereuo Paul Ozigbo, said that it was the collective will and resolve of the four communities that made up Abba clan to abolish and abrogate the system from their land.

He thanked all the indigenes of Abba at home and in The Diaspora, traditional title holders, (Ndi Nze na Ozo and Ndi Oji Ofo) for making the ceremony successful.

Traditional Ruler of Ekitiafor, Ekiti II, Eze Boniface Ononenyi Uzoma, apologised to all those who have suffered from segregation or considered as second class citizens.

He warned that by the final renunciation ceremony, anybody or group that segregates against the other person or group of persons will be sanctioned.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the administration of mixture of salt and water on the chiefs, elders and traditional rulers from the four communities as the final rites of renunciation and act of reunion by the Archbishop.

The Osu caste system is an ancient practice in Igboland that discourages social interaction and marriage with a group of persons called Osu considered to be slaves or strangers.

