Final showdown as United, Chelsea, Leicester battle for Champions League tickets

ADVERTISEMENT

The English Premier League, arguably the world’s best football league is set to witness yet another tension soaked grand finale to a season.

The 2019/2020 season began with a frenzy with eventual champions, Liverpool mounting a very strong challenge to wrestle the trophy from the firm grip of Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City.

From the first blast of the whistle, it was obvious to even the blind, the top two spots would be taken over by Liverpool and Manchester City, just as they did in 2018/19 season, while the last two spots for Champions League ticket would be battled for among the ‘usual’ suspects in Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

As the season wore on, it became evident that these three clubs won’t fight alone for the 3rd and 4th position as Leicester City, Wolves, Tottenham, Sheffield United also joined the fray to secure the remaining Champions League spots.

With the battle raging on, Arsenal was gradually pushed down the table and might not play in the Europa League let alone in the Champions League while as at Match Day 37, the race is among Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City.

Manchester United and Chelsea are level on points (63 points) but the ‘Reds Devils’ are above the ‘Blues’ on goal difference while Leicester are on 62 points to occupy the 5th place on the log.

Going into the last games of the season on Sunday which will be played simultaneously, Chelsea will take on Wolves while Leicester City will welcome Manchester United.

CHELSEA vs WOLVES

The 6-time league champions, Chelsea would have been guaranteed a Champions League spot only if they had either won or drew the game against Liverpool which they lost 5-3.

As they have lost the ‘grace’, they are ‘condemned’ to secure at least a points against a physical Wolves side.

The first encounter between these sides on Match Day 5 on September 14 ended 5-2 in favour of the away side, Chelsea.

Wolves are seeking a Europa League spot currently occupied by Leicester City.

Chelsea who have lost five games at home to a Wolves side who have won 7 games away and lost 4 games at home will have their work cut out for them on Sunday.

Chelsea must not lose against Wolves, if they are not to depend on the outcome of the Manchester United versus Leicester City clash.

The ‘Blues’ surely have their work cut out for them but manager Frank Lampard has proven to be an intelligent coach.

LEICESTER vs MAN UTD

The Foxes were 4th on the table prior to the 3-0 loss to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham on MatchDay 37. The loss was a huge blow to their ambition of returning to Europe after making headlines in 2016.

Their loss was Man Utd’s gain as the one point secured in the game against West Ham was fairly good enough to leapfrog Chelsea to take up the 3rd position even though that particular game felt like a loss to the fans who are eager to play in the Champions League.

The first encounter between these sides ended 1-0 in favour of Man Utd and the onus will be on Ole Gunnar Solskjær to maintain the 3rd position they currently occupy.

THE PERMUTATIONS

Defeat for Manchester United will take the ‘Red Devils’ down to fifth position, if Chelsea win against Wolves.

If Leicester lose to Man Utd, they would be certain to play in Europa except Wolves defeat Chelsea by 16 goals which many would agree is not possible.

If both Chelsea and United lose, Leicester will overtake both clubs. This will mean Chelsea would play in Europa because Manchester United have a superior goal difference of +15.

VERDICT

Manchester United and Chelsea should be able to hold their grounds and secure the Champions League spots while Leicester City will experience Europa League football.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App