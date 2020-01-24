Final decisions on power sector may be painful — NEC

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Economic Council yesterday said final decision on the power sector might be painful.

It said the federal government had spent N1.7trn on the electricity supply in the last three years, describing it as unsustainable.

Addressing State House reporters after the NEC meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai, said: “The entire sector is broken, the tariff is an issue, the way the privatization was done is an issue to many. So, there are many issues. What we’ve agreed on is that there are fundamental problems in the electricity supply industry.

“The FG has supported the electricity sector with N1.7trn in the last three years and this is not sustainable. So, solutions must be found, those solutions are not going to be nice, they may be painful but the only way to solve the structural problems in the industry is to take some very difficult decisions.”

On the plan by the NEC to use part of the pension funds to finance critical infrastructure projects, El-Rufai said: “First of all, it’s not true that this money is the people’s money. The people contribute and the government also matches their contributions. So, it’s partly government money. It’s partly workers’ contribution. Every month when you contribute, there is also employers’ contribution.”

