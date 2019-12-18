Fika out as NASS Service Commission gets new chairman

This was contained in a letter dated December 11, 2019 and read yesterday by Senate President Ahmad Lawan. Amshi, from Yobe State. replaces Adamu Fika who was appointed four years ago. Buhari also appointed the following as members of the commission: Babagana Modu, (Borno, North East); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South West); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South West); Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South South); Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom); Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Zamfara, North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North West); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South East); Nnamdi Anyaechie (Imo, South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North Central) and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North Central).

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Ahmed Kadi Amshi as chairman, National Assembly Service Commission.

Join us on

Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.