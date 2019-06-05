Fight insecurity together, Ladoja urges southwest governors

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday advised southwest governors to put aside their political differences and collectively tackle kidnapping, armed robbery and other social vices affecting the zone.

Ladoja was addressing journalists at his Bodija residence in Ibadan after observing Eid-el-fitri prayers.

He said it was not possible “Islamise and Fulanise” Nigeria as being alleged in some quarters.

He said: “Boko Haram started by saying ‘Western education is a sin.’

They never called themselves an Islamic group. But at times, if it is what people live on, you will see some extremists there. There are extremists in Islam and also in Christianity as well as traditional religion.

“I don’t think any government, no matter what it does, can Islamise Nigeria. Will I say a child of mine, who married a Christian should be killed in the name of religion? No. We have mixed up more than that.

The plan cannot stand if it ever exists.

“But if you are talking about Fulanisation, that is where problem may come in. What is happening now is unprecedented. The Yoruba and Fulani have been living together from the time immemorial. But as the population is growing, the consumption of meat is also increasing. And the number of people in agriculture is going down. Many places that used to be forest have become farms.

“We need to find a way out. The Fulani have been saying how they rear their cattle has become a tradition. But we need to make them realise that the population of people nowadays is more than what we had then.

There are better ways of rearing cattle these days, than sticking to the old tradition of grazing them all around and from one place to another.

“If it is all about giving food to the cattle, we can solve it. But if the Federal Government has ulterior motives that it wants to fulanise.

Nigeria, I don’t think this will be possible. What we know the Fulani for is they always want feeds for their cattle. If we find a way they will be feeding their cattle, and the farmers are also cultivating their farms beside each other, there will be no crisis.

