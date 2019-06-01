Fifth Chukker, Terra Clash in Usman Dantata Cup Opener

ADVERTISEMENT

Three high profile games are lined up for the opening day of the international polo fiesta that attracted 18 experience and ambitious teams that have perfected strategies to emerging champions in three cup categories.

Apart from the Fifth Chukker versus Terra opener in the series of the debuting Usman Dantata Cup, polo buffs would be thrilled with two must watch crackers, as Kaduna Tila Farms takes on debutants, Horizon Haulage warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last game of the opening day promises to another titanic clash, with new comer, Malcomines from the chilly city of Jos confront Charity Shield regulars, Lagos STL in a make or mar opener in the Access Bank Cup campaign.

Traditionally holding at the foremost Fifth Chukker lawns of Kangimi Resort in Kaduna, this year’s edition of the charity event that attracts 18 teams is billed to gallop off from June 6 to June 15, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ten days long tournament sponsored by Access Bank Plc, would be decided over two weeks in two broad stages featuring 24 matches, and special off the field events lined up to give the expected teeming polo buffs and supporters of charity their time and money worth.

Polo Royals can authoritatively reports that the Access Bank Cup that has been part of the tournament for over ten years now, remains the biggest attraction of the opening stage, with the final billed for Friday June14 at foremost Ground One of the Kangimi Resort in Kaduna.

Tournament biggest prize, the Charity Shield and the crowded UNICEF Cup that pits six equally matched teams, is billed to rumble from June 12- 15, with the finals of the UNICEF and Charity shield drawing the curtain on another edition of the prestigious event on June 15.

Fifth Chukker Captain, Babangida Hassan Katsina, and Nigeria’s top rated player, Bello Buba who have played every edition of the tournament, believe everything would be neck-to neck till the final day before the winners could be separated.

Buba who pivoting two teams in two separate cup categories, says he is looking forward to an exciting tournament whose legacies will linger for a long time to come, insist that every edition of international fiesta, always come with its surprises.

“One good thing about the Charity Shield is the fact that no team is a push over. All the teams are potential champions, but it would take the team with the best team work and determination to make the difference,” Buba added.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App