FIFA U20 WC: Senegal beat Nigeria to zoom into quarter final

The Senegalese male U20 team defeated their Nigerian counterparts 2-1 to qualify for the quarter final of the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

A. Sagna, who was a threat from the left flank all through the first half, put the Senegalese ahead in the 36th minute when he got the ball from the midfield, raced past his marker before slotting past the Nigerian goalkeeper and into the net.

Senegal would go on to double their lead just on the stroke of half time when I. Niame connected with a cross from Alpha Diounkou to bundle the ball into the Nigerian net.

The Flying Eagles got back from the interval sharper, moving the ball very quickly and in the 50th minute, they got their chance when a Nigerian player was brought down just outside the Senegalese area.

Success Makanjuola stepped up to take the freekick which was diverted home by the enterprising A. Okon.

Nigeria made efforts to level up and perhaps, drag the match into extra time but their opponents were resolute at the back and saw the game through.

Senegal will now go on to battle either Japan or Korea Republic in one of the quarter final encounters.

