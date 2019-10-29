FIFA U17 World Cup: Sa’id hits hat-trick to send Golden Eaglets to 2nd round

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim Sa’id scored three goals in the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria’s second match of the ongoing FIFA men’s U17 World Cup in Brazil to earned them a 3-2 victory against Ecuador.

Sa’id had put Nigeria ahead after just five minutes but an own goal from Daniel Jinadu five minutes later brought the two sides level.

Ecuador took the lead through a penalty on the 56th minute as Johan Mendoza converted from the spot.

It looked like Ecuador were going home with all three points until Sa’id turned the game around with two quick goals on the 84th and 89th minutes to earn the Golden Eaglets their second win in two matches and send them into the second round.

The Eaglets now top the Group B standing with the maximum 6 points from two matches while their opponents sit second with three points.

The two other members of the group; Hungary and Australia will square up on Wednesday in the second round of matches.

