FIFA: Record £5.6bn spent on transfers last year

ADVERTISEMENT

A report by world football governing body, FIFA has shown that record $7.35bn (£5.6bn) was spent on transfers in men’s football during 2019.

The figure is an increase of more than 5.8% on 2018 when it comes to transfers across the globe.

English clubs spent £1.5bn, which was a 22.1% decrease from 2018 but still the most overall.

There was a 16.3% rise in spending in the women’s games, to $652,032 (£497,000).

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The United States had the most players – at almost 20% – of the 833 transfers made in the women’s game.

There were 18,042 such moves – also a record – in the men’s game, involving 15,463 players of 178 different nationalities.

“It is remarkable to see a new record number of transfers in the men’s market,” said FIFA chief legal and compliance officer Dr Emilio Garcia Silvero.

“We observe, as well, increasing all-round figures in the women’s market, which is a sign of the positive overall development of women’s football over the last year which we trust will continue in 2020.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App