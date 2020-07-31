  1. Home
FIFA president Infantino faces Swiss criminal proceedings

The Swiss special prosecutor has opened criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino relating to dealings with the country’s attorney general, Michael Lauber.

Lauber offered to resign from his position last week after a court claimed he covered up undisclosed meetings with the head of football’s governing body and lied to supervisors while his office probed alleged corruption relating to FIFA.

Stefan Keller was appointed as special prosecutor to review criminal complaints against Infantino, Lauber and other individuals.

Proceedings have consequently commenced against Infantino and the chief public prosecutor of Upper Valais, Rinaldo Arnold.

