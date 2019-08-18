FIFA ban: My lawyers have taken over the case – Siasia

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has reacted to the life ban slammed on him by world football governing body, FIFA.

In a press conference held at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Siasia who spoke through his agent, Prince Opukiri Jones-Ere said he will be giving a robust reply to the ban soon.

“I’m speaking on his behalf on the issue raised yesterday (Friday). We want to plead that the issue has been handed over to his lawyer and they are looking at the case.

“At this moment, coach Siasia won’t be able to speak as he is going through much stress with his mothers’ kidnap, we are dealing with at the moment.

“My kind appeal is that we give some time for the lawyers to look into the case and by next week, we will let you know the actions that will be taken.

“The lawyers have advised he stays out of press. As soon as possible, he will make a formal statement concerning the issue,” he said.

It was gathered that the offense was traced to the friendly games between Nigeria and Argentina where Super Eagles trounced Argentina 4-1 on the 1st of June 2011.

It will be recalled that the world’s football ruling body, on Friday issued a life ban to the 52-year-old former Nigerian international for breaching the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics after investigations began on February 11 this year.

According to the statement, “the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr. Samson Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics” wrote FIFA in a statement.

