Fidelity Bank to give N120m at GAIM Season 4

Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced the introduction of a new savings campaign in Lagos, as part of concerted efforts to promote the culture of saving among Nigerians.

The savings campaign, which will ride primarily on digital technologies, is one of the many initiatives of the bank aimed at rewarding new and existing customers for their unwavering loyalty and patronage.

Dubbed “Get Alert In Millions (GAIM) Season 4”, the savings promo is expected to run till April 2020, a duration of six months and will see customers cart away a total of N120 million in cash prizes.

Speaking at a press conference heralding the commencement of the promo in Lagos, the bank’s MD/CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo, pointed out that the campaign is the ninth in the series of savings promos organised by the bank in last 12 years to incentivise its customers.

Okonkwo, who was represented by the executive director, Shared Services & Products (EDSS&P), Chijioke Ugochukwu, pointed out that the campaign seeks to reward customers for their loyalty and patronage.

