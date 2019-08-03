Fidelity bank rewards 12 for 5 years’ savings

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve persons have been rewarded with N500, 000 and N150, 000 having religiously saved in their Fidelity Bank accounts for about five years.

The Regional Bank Head, Sadi Zawlya, while speaking at the Reward Customers Promo in Kaduna, said it was part of the bank’s strategy to reward her loyal customers.

Represented by the Kaduna Branch Leader, Samuel Makoro, he said the bank will be rewarding 190 customers/beneficiaries to the tune of N74 million across the northern states.

He noted that in the past five years, the bank has given away N2.9billion to over 7,200 customers/beneficiaries in the Fidelity savings loyal scheme.

One of the beneficiaries of N500, 000 Musa Mohammed, commended the initiative, saying it will go a long way in promoting the culture of savings among Nigerians.

He urged people to key into the promo and take advantage of the initiative with a view to ensuring they save for a rainy day.

