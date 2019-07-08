Fidelity Bank partners PwC on SME funding

ADVERTISEMENT

Fidelity Bank is collaborating with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to provide funding for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operating in Nigeria.

The Fidelity Bank SMEs Funding Connect has 3,000 participants, 60 providers, 60 founders, N12 million in grant, six breakout sessions and three networking cocktails.

The Managing Director, Fidelity Bank, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, said in Lagos that the bank came up with the initiative tagged, ‘SME Funding Connect,’ to deepen funding, which remained the biggest headache of SMEs.

Okonkwo who was represented by Executive Director, Lagos & South West, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said the initiative was aimed at providing funding for SMES through the bank’s funding partners, venture capital and Angel investor, among others.

“Fidelity Bank is SME-friendly and we deemed it necessary to do something that directly affects our base as a bank.

“We have a lot of SME customers who we have worked with and some that we are still working with, and a lot of us know that the SMEs are the engine of any economy that is growing,” Okonkwo said.

Also speaking, Mr Osaigbovo Omorogbe, Divisional Head, Managed SMEs, said events for the funding of the SMEs would be carried out in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano and one other location to be determined by the bank.

Omorogbe said the Lagos event titled ‘Entreprenurship Meets Capital’ would take place on Aug. 7.

He said the funding partners would provide equity capital for SMEs to strengthen growth and development.

On his part, Nigeria Chief Economist and Partner, PwC, Mr Andrew Nevin, noted that the programme could develop more SMEs, which would in turn contribute to the development of the economy.

