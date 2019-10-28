Fidelity Bank, Gazelle empower 200 youths

ADVERTISEMENT

Fidelity Bank Plc, in partnership with Gazelle Academy and the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka on Friday concluded an entrepreneurship training programme for over 200 students in Anambra State.

The programme which formally kicked off Wednesday ended with a call on Nigerian youths to embrace entrepreneurship and create wealth for themselves instead of searching endlessly for non-existing paid jobs.

Organised under the Fidelity Youth Empowerment Academy (YEA 6), the programme seeks to empower the Nigerian undergraduate with vocational skills and enterprise training which are relevant for self-reliance.

YEA previously held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Waziri Umar Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi; Federal Polytechnic Oko; Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, and Bayero University, Kano.

Participants received training in various skill areas including, fashion, makeup, clothe embellishment, coding and confectionery.

Making the call at the official opening ceremony of the programme, the wife of the Anambra State governor and Founder, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano, urged the participants to take the training seriously, stressing that they are being empowered to impact their lives now and in the future.

Taking the participants through the induction ceremony, the Founder of Gazelle Academy, Muna Onuzo, said that every YEA has always been better than the previous edition and expressed optimism that the 6th edition will be better than the 5th edition in Kano. “We are looking for participants who will excel and give us our bragging right.

They will join us in future YEA editions to train others,” she said. More than 200 participants registered for the 6th edition of the programme.

