FIBA Afrobasket Championship: D’Tigers to battle Mali, Rwanda, Algeria for slot

D'Tigers

Nigeria’s National Basketball team, D’Tigers, will compete in Group D alongside Mali, Rwanda and Algeria for a place in the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship.

The Olympic Games-bound squad, who narrowly lost the 2017 title to co-host, Tunisia, will start the qualification campaign between the 23rd of November and 1st of December, 2020‪ ‬at venues yet to be determined by FIBA Africa, according to NBBF in a post on its Facebook page.

Although, D’Tigers are tipped as one of the favorites during the qualifiers, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) said it will not leave anything to chance as they are focused on commencing an early preparation.

The teams will play two tournaments format during the three international windows for a place in 2021 Afrobasket Championship.

The final phase of qualifiers will be played between 15th and 23rd of February, 2021 by all the 20 countries divided into five groups.

The top three teams from each group will automatically qualify for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 to be held in Rwanda.

