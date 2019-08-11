FG’s silos now functioning in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has commenced stocking of various grains in its grain reserved silos in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The manager of the National Food Reserve Agency in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Mr David Omadachi, told Daily Trust on Sunday that, “The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has started stocking maize, millet and sorghum in its strategic grain reserve facility in Lafia and across all the states of the federation, to guard against emergencies.”

According to him, this is the best practice in any country of the world and Nigeria has now come of age by reviving the scheme and being proactive in ensuring and improving the welfare of its citizenry.

Mr Omadachi said the silo in Lafia began operation this year and it has the capacity to store 25,000 metric tonnes of different varieties of grains for many years.

He said they had a laboratory to test the quality of the grains before they offload them onto the silos.

Omadachi said the only challenge they had was the epileptic power supply of not more than two hours daily, as well as the low voltage that can hardly power their machines.

