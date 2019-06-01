FG’s promise of 22m jobs unkept, as unemployment persists

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, recently promised the creation of 22 million jobs under the federal government’s programs in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, as it enters the second term. He disclosed recently that about eight million jobs had been created through agriculture and vocational skills training, noting that rice production alone created new millionaires across the country. He added that the government had embarked on advocacy while promoting blue-collar jobs.

Speaking with the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, Ngige said unemployment had remained a menace in the country, and stressed that it needed to be addressed in earnest. He said from the records of the National Bureau of Statistics, the nation was actually in deficit.

Re-echoing the optimism, Comrade Wabba highlighted how government could achieve such milestone as he noted: “I’m sure that from what we have been able to do, as the NLC as far back as 2008, we had a job summit that was sponsored by the International Labour Organization (ILO), Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the NLC participated in that function where we projected that if all this work equally, we’ll be able to create about four million jobs per annum. We have not been able to follow up on that master plan, and capitalize on opportunities available in that document.”

Wabba added: “The problem is about the infrastructure that is not in place, particularly, for us to create the jobs that are decent, it has to be through industrialization. Many countries around the world have been able to address the issue because the government cannot employ everybody, which is a reality, the white-collar job is no longer available, only in a few areas where job opportunities have been created.

“For us to attain that level of employment we are yearning for, it has to be through industrialization, and one very impediment to industrialization in Nigeria is the issue of power. It has to be affordable, it has to be available, that is how industries can thrive, and if it is available and can’t be affordable, it means it will be easier to import than to actually to produce.

“Centrality to the issue of providing jobs is actually the issue of power. With the availability of power, many Nigerians will be able to set up small and medium scale enterprises and once they do that they will employ two or three persons and that’s what keeps the economy growing. In a country like China, everybody is producing in his house because there is an environment very suitable for investment. It is well documented that manufacturers said their major challenge in the ease of making business is power.

“The only way to address the issue of jobs is through industries, although we have made advances in agriculture, many people have gone into agriculture and today is to the credit of Nigeria and this administration that we are now the highest producer of rice in Africa, we have overtaken Egypt,” Wabba said.

Commending the current administration, Wabba noted that many Nigerians have gone back to farming, which has yielded positive results, noting that it is an advantage ought to be celebrated.

“We need to celebrate the fact that democracy has been nurtured, we have witnessed 20 years of uninterrupted democracy, we have also seen that progress has been made in many areas. We are not yet there because of the issue of the challenge of insecurity which could also cost people their jobs.”

Wabba, however, noted that the second inauguration of the current administration should be an opportunity to confront the issue headlong and also make life better for Nigerians. He also noted that the primary purpose of government is to provide security and welfare for the people.

