FG’s Family Homes Funds to unveil 650 housing units in Delta

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government’s special housing intervention programme, Family Homes Funds, is set to commission an affordable housing project this week in Asaba, Delta State.

The estate, developed in partnership with the Delta State government, is made up of 650 housing units for low income earners, and will be commissioned by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, alongside the MD/CEO of Family Homes Funds, Femi Adewole and other guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will be hosted by the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, who has offered additional land to Family Homes Funds for further development.

The affordable housing project consists of one, two and three bedroom bungalows with all necessary facilities for home functionality. The estate has adequate access to water supply, power, security and good road network.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mr. Adewole, “the estate is built in a fast developing and serene area with a lot of greenery. It represents the fund’s vision to not only build houses, but to build ones that are healthy to live in and affordable for the owners.”

The estate is one of the Federal Government’s special interventions in tackling the country’s housing deficit through Family Homes Funds. Family Homes Funds is a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority as founding shareholders.

On affordability, Mr. Adewole said, “1 bedroom unit should not be more than N3 million; 2 bedroom unit should not be more than N4.5 million, and 3 bedroom should not be more than N6.5 million.’’

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App