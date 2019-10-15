FG’s achievements in tackling insecurity, greatly under-reported

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed says the achievements of the Federal Government in tackling insecurity have been greatly under-reported by media practitioners.

Mohammed stated this while delivering his opening remarks at the Special Town-hall Meeting on Security organised by the Federal Government in Katsina State.

He said the town-hall meeting was organised to give a veritable platform for stakeholders to discuss solutions to the insecurity in the North West zone particularly as it relates to armed banditry.

Attending the town-hall meeting are the ministers of Information and Culture, Defence and Interior, alongside the Governors of Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto.

The town-hall which is the 16th edition, is aimed at bringing about solutions to the recent spate of insecurity within the northwestern states particularly as it concerns armed banditry.

