FG’ll support job creation in Ogun – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday pledged the federal government’s commitment to support the job creation initiatives of Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

He spoke on Thursday while delivering his goodwill message at the official launch of Ogun Job Portal held at June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The Vice President charged the youths on self development and urged them to take advantage of opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing and technology sectors, adding that funds have been made available by the FG through Bank of Industry and Enterprise Bank.

Osinbajo, however, urged other states in the country to emulate Ogun in its bid to make gainful employment opportunities available for their teeming graduates and youths.

There was jubilation at the venue when the state government offered employment to 20 unemployed graduates into the public service of the state.

The beneficiaries were selected based on their performance in the online aptitude test conducted at the venue.

In his remarks, Abiodun expressed his readiness to mentor and nurture youths in the state with potentials to become business moguls like Aliko Dangote and Mike Adenuga.

Abiodun noted that as leaders of tomorrow, his administration would not allow Ogun youths “to be used as malleable tools in the hands of unscrupulous politicians.”

The governor said as a ‘businessman–in–politics’ who had gone through the stages of conceptualizing, operationalizing and managing businesses successfully, “business start-ups are not alien to me.”

According to him, the job portal will continuously register employed and unemployed youths in the state with a view to providing them jobs and training opportunities suitable for their trade and academic qualifications.

“We need to engage their creative energies positively to unleash appropriate skill acquisition that would bring about sustainable development for the economy by making them net-employers of labour. I have no doubt that our Gateway State will take maximum advantage of this portal,” Abiodun said.

