FG worried over incessant fire outbreaks in markets

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has expressed concern over the repeated cases of fire outbreaks in markets around the country.

The minister said the recent fire outbreaks were a source of great concern to government. She said this while commiserating with those who lost their property and goods worth millions of naira in the fire that gutted parts of Balogun and Dosunmu markets in Lagos recently.

The minister, in a statement, said she felt saddened by the unfortunate incident describing it as a huge loss to Lagos State and the nation as a whole.

