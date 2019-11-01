Media Regulation: FG won’t succumb to blackmail -Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government said no amount of opposition or blackmail will stop it from sanitising the social media platforms, as it was committed to ensuring a responsible and ethical use of the social media and airwaves in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this on Friday in Abuja at the 2019 Annual Lecture of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) with the theme, “Extremism: Threat to National Unity”.

According to the minister, since he announced the government’s plan to sanitise both the broadcast industry and the social media, there have been varying reactions from Nigerians.

He however said the government welcome the national discourse on the issue, but that it would not be coerced to abandoning the ongoing plans to sanitise the two media platforms.

“I want to say that responsible and ethical journalists, and indeed all patriots, have nothing to fear, only anarchists and non-patriots, the purveyors of fake news and hate speech, need to worry. This Administration has no intention to gag the media or stifle free speech, but it also won’t sit by and allow hate speech to become free speech.

“No responsible government will sit by and allow fake news and hate speech to dominate its media space, because of the capacity of this menace to exploit our national fault lines to endanger our national unity. So, while we welcome the support of most Nigerians who have reached out to us on the need to clean up the airwaves and the social media, we also note the criticism of those who oppose our efforts,” Mohammed said.

The minister said that extremists had turned the airwaves and social media to platforms for disseminating fake news and hate speech and the government would not relent until they are sanitised.

Also, the Chairman of the event, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, said the state was worst hit by extremism, which had affected the socio-economic development of the state.

Zulum represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Usman Khalifu, said social media and radio should be used to re-orientate the youths and sensitise them to the evils of extremism.

On his part, the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Information and National Orientation, Hon. Segun Odebunmi, said extremism had caused the nation a lot of human and material loss.

He assured that the National Assembly would make necessary laws and support the executive in the efforts to combat the evils.

The guest speaker, Prof. Kursim Leonard-Fur from Haifa University, Israel, said that extremism is a threat that knows no bound and it sits at the forefront of today’s policy discussion in America, Europe and other parts of the world.

The Director-General FRCN, Dr Mansur Liman, in his welcome address, said the topic of the 2019 edition of the lecture and 13th in the series was chosen to address the topical issues of fake news and hate speech, which are twin evils being used by extremists to tear the country apart.

