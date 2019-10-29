FG won’t spare anyone disseminating fake news — Lai Mohammed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government on Tuesday raised the alarm that fake news and hate speech could trigger national conflagration.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the government would not spare anyone disseminating fake news or hate speech as the menace could inflict untold damage on Nigeria’s democracy and threaten national unity.

The minister declared that fake news and hate speech “represent a clear and imminent danger to our survival as a nation.”

He stated: “No responsible government will sit by and allow fake news and hate speech to dominate its media space, because of the capacity of this menace to exploit our national fault lines to set us against each other and trigger a national conflagration. That is why we will continue to evolve ways to tackle fake news and hate speech until we

banish both.”

Mohammed sought journalists’ support for government’s efforts towards banishing fake news and hate speech from the nation’s media space.

