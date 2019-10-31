FG will make Baro Port functional — NIWA MD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Muoghalu, has said that the federal government would ensure the completed Baro Port in Niger State becomes functional to create wealth for the host community and boost the economy of the country.

Muoghalu gave the assurance when he paid a familiarisation visit to the port in company of some management team of NIWA.

He said the Authority was ready to partner with all government agencies, private sector players, local and state governments to ensure the vision for establishing the port is actualised.

According to him, the waterways hold great potentials for the country and as such, all hands must be on deck to develop and improve it.

“We are going to encourage the private sector to key into the industry”, he said.

He also promised to discuss the issue of construction of the road leading to the port with both the Niger State and the federal government.

He said the railway lines at Baro will equally be brought back to life.

Muoghalu assured the host community that priority will be given to their interests once the port becomes fully operational.

