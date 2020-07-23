FG validates Notore’s 10m man-hour operations

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian agribusiness company, Notore Chemical Industries Plc, has recorded 10 million man- hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI).

The company stated that the report had been validated by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, which acknowledged that the company’s plant recorded 10 million-man hours of LTI free safe work after three years of consistency at work.

Assistant Chief Inspector of Factories at the ministry, Ononyaba Simon, in his inspection report, said: “I note that Notore Chemical Industries Plc has achieved a milestone in maintaining absolute safety culture. The organisation has achieved 10 million-man hours LTI free safe work after three years of consistency at work.

“Our previous inspections and audit furthermore attest to this. I urge you to continue relentlessly to ensure that this record is not downgraded, putting in mind that production without life of the producer is useless.”

He commended the company, noting that it had become a reference point for Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) in Nigeria’s industrial sector.

Group Managing Director of Notore, Onajite Okoloko, said the count towards the feat commenced after the last LTI that was reported to the Factory Inspectorate of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“This is an HSE milestone hardly recorded in any large manufacturing industry such as ours, where there are obvious risks ranging from minor tolerable to medium to high in all operations,” the industrialist enthused.

