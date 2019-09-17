FG urges NIMC to address security challenges through innovations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has challenged the National Identity Management Commission to develop DNA replication and encoding laboratories to help in the detection and prosecution of criminals.

The Minister of State, Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, said this at the 2019 National Identity Day organised by NIMC on Monday in Abuja with the theme, “Assured Digital Identity For All ”

He stressed the need for NIMC to make strategic partnership with other government agencies to ensure new innovations are introduced to help in combating crime in the country.

Abdullahi also urged the commission to include forensic analysis of data in its operations to support efforts of security agencies. (NAN)

