FG urges manufacturers to invest in science, technology

The Federal Government has charged the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to encourage its members to invest in science and technology in order to grow the nation’s economy.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed this when he received a MAN delegation led by its President, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, in his office in Abuja yesterday.

Barr. Abdullahi explained that the manufacturers could help to commercialise numerous research findings developed by agencies of the ministry.

He said the contribution of the manufacturing sector to any economy is very critical to the growth of the economy and the prosperity of the people and that most countries prospered because of what manufacturers at their level were able to do.

He also said the manufacturing sector had been in the forefront of creation of wealth in the country, as well as providing employment to youths; one of the essentials of the present administration’s agenda.

The minister invited MAN to show effective presence in the forthcoming science and technology expo coming up in March, 2020, adding that the expo would bring opportunities to producers, manufacturers, consumers, as well as end users.

He urged the association to involve marketing firms in their interactive expo so as to have robust attendance.

He also urged the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) of the ministry to continue to partner with MAN so as to effectively achieve its objectives.

Earlier, the President of MAN, Engr. Ahmed said the association and RMRDC had been partnering in so many areas that were beneficial to the Nigerian economy.

