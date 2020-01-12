  1. Home
FG urges Bishop Kukah to work for religious harmony

By Latifat Opoola Published Date
Bishop Matthew Kukah.

The Federal Government has advised Bishop Matthew Kukah to use his office to work for religious harmony in Nigeria, rather than indulge in actions that are capable of dividing the country along religious lines.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the statement credited to Bishop Kukah, in which he compared the Federal Government with Boko Haram, is not only disingenuous, but also a great disservice to the men and women in uniform who are daily battling the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists to keep all Nigerians safe.

The Minister reiterated the federal government’s position that the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists do not subscribe to any religion, irrespective of their pretense to such, but are driven by their primitive propensity to kill mindlessly and destroy without restrain, irrespective of their victims’ creed, gender or tribe.

 

