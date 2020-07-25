FG urges Abuja civil servants to undergo COVID-19 test

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has urged civil servants to undergo COVID-19 tests as part of efforts to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

This is contained in a circular signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Officer (SWO), Mrs. Evelyn Ngige, who said provision had been made at the THISDAY Dome, one of the isolation centres for COVID-19 patients in Abuja.

“I am directed to inform you that the federal government has provided facilities for the conduct of COVID-19 tests for civil servants at the Thisday Dome, Mohammed Kur Avenue, by Nanet Suites, Central Business District, Abuja (from 10:00 am to 4:00pm daily), as part of efforts to curtail spread of the disease.

“Accordingly, you are required to notify all staff of the availability of the testing facility, to enable members of staff who experience COVID-19 related symptoms and those wishing to get tested in your MDAs to take advantage of this opportunity,” Ngige said.

She added, “The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has also updated the ‘Guidelines on the Control of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Service-Wide’ to address emerging issues in the control of the disease in the work environment.

“The guidelines can be accessed on the website of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (www.ohcsf.gov.ng).

“All Permanent Secretaries are requested to kindly bring the content of this circular to the attention of all staff and ensure that all parastatals and agencies under their supervision are notified,” she said.

